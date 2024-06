citybiz reports: “Astrocade AI, a San Francisco, CA-based provider of an AI-powered social gaming platform, raised $12M in Seed funding. Backers included AME Cloud Ventures, NVIDIA Ventures, Venture Reality Fund, Eric Schmidt, Niccolo De Masi, John Riccitiello, David Baszucki, Jerry Yang, Mike Abbott, and more. The company intends to use the funds to expand operations and its development efforts.”

Read More