The Hill reports: “Paramount’s parent company, National Amusements, has come to a tentative deal on a possible merger with media conglomerate Skydance. Paramount had previously reportedly stopped talks with Skydance on a merger and news about talks crumbling came out mid-last month. However, according to a Tuesday report from CNBC, sources said that a preliminary deal which has been referred to a Paramount committee has come together.”

