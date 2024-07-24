Broadband TV News reports: “Disney has displaced Apple as the streaming service that’s gaining the most new subscriptions in the UK market. According to Kantar’s Entertainment on Demand (EoD) in Great Britain, Disney+ took top spot of new subscriptions in the Q2 2024 with 19% share between April and June 2024. The release of series 20 of Grey’s Anatomy was the top driver of new subscriptions to Disney+ over the quarter, with Japanese historical drama Shogun continuing to perform well.”

Read More