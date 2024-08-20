The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Netflix saw a more than 150 percent increase in ad sales commitment after this year’s upfront, compared to last year, the streaming giant said Tuesday. The commitments included buys from advertisers in all key categories, Netflix said, and include partnerships for Squid Game, Wednesday, Outer Banks, Happy Gilmore 2, Ginny & Georgia, and Love is Blind as well as deals around the new live events, including WWE Raw, and the live telecasts of the Christmas Day NFL games, which kick off for the first time this year.”

