TechCrunch reports: “Runway, one of several AI startups developing video-generating tech, today announced an API to allow devs and organizations to build the company’s generative AI models into third-party platforms, apps and services. Currently in limited access (there’s a waitlist), the Runway API only offers a single model to choose from — Gen-3 Alpha Turbo, a faster but less capable version of Runway’s flagship, Gen-3 Alpha — and two plans, Build (which is aimed at individuals and teams) and Enterprise.”

