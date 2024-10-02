80LV reports: “Tired of giving Epic Games money from your Unreal Engine-powered games? There is a solution to make the fee more manageable. The company announced Launch Everywhere with Epic, a new program that reduces the royalties you have to pay for your game from 5% to 3.5% if you release it on Epic Games Store on launch day. The reduction will be working for every platform and store. So if you offer an Unreal Engine on PC or Android but don’t list it on the Epic Games Store from day one, the royalties will stay 5%.”

Read More