Broadband TV News reports: “Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) is exploring the possibility of taking a minority stake in sports streaming group DAZN. Reuters reported the fund was among a number of potential bidders exploring the purchase of a $1 billion holding. PIF is chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It is already part of a consortium that owns Premier League club Newcastle United as well as other Saudi Pro League clubs including Al-Nassr, home to Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.”

