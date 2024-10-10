VentureBeat reports: “The number of AI video generation models continues to grow with a new one, Pyramid Flow, launching this week and offering high quality video clips up to 10 seconds in length — quickly, and all open source. Developed by a collaboration of researchers from Peking University, Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications, and Kuaishou Technology — the latter the creator of the well-reviewed proprietary Kling AI video generator — Pyramid Flow leverages a new technique wherein a single AI model generates video in stages, most of them low resolution, saving only a full-res version for the end of its generation process.”

