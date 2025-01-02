Media Play News reports: “While the Season 2 debut of Netflix original South Korean dystopian series, “Squid Game,” crushed all foreign language streamed content in 2024, the streamer actually dominated the genre long before the Dec. 26 launch. The streamer topped all rivals with 19 original global series, compared with three on Apple TV+, Hulu, and Sweden’s Viaplay; two on Prime Video and Max; and one on Disney+ and MHz Choice, according to new data from the inaugural “Too Much TV Global Television Awards,” honoring the top non-English language television shows and movies available on U.S. streaming platforms between Dec. 1, 2023, and Dec. 1, 2024.”

