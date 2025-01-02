VGC reports: “Rockstar Games‘ long-awaited sequel is officially due to release this fall, and analysts at DFC Intelligence have confidently predicted it will be by far the biggest launch of the year in all entertainment. Speaking to the FT (paywalled), DFC predicts that GTA 6 will generate $3.2 billion during its first year on sale, which is double what its predecessor managed back in 2013, and significantly more than 2024’s biggest movies Inside Out 2 ($1.7bn), and Deadpool & Wolverine ($1.3bn).”

