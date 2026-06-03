Paramount Skydance is seeking a Vice President, Business & Legal Affairs, Gaming & Animation to join its team in Los Angeles, CA. In this senior leadership role, you will provide strategic legal and business support across multiple divisions, including Skydance Interactive, New Media, Animation, Sports, Productions, and Information Technology, with a significant focus on the company’s video game development businesses. Responsibilities include structuring, drafting, and negotiating complex agreements such as game development contracts, technology and software licensing deals, services agreements, and other commercial transactions, while advising senior leadership on legal, regulatory, intellectual property, privacy, information security, and business matters. The role partners closely with studio leadership, business development, finance, production operations, technology, and IT teams to support strategic initiatives and ensure legal compliance across a rapidly evolving entertainment and gaming landscape. The position offers a salary range of $225,000–$275,000, plus additional compensation and benefits.

View the job listing here

For more information please visit the Paramount careers page here