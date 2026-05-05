NBCUniversal is seeking a Sr. Director, Growth Program Management to lead cross-functional execution of high-impact growth initiatives across its Media Group, including Peacock, based in New York, NY (hybrid). In this role, you will drive alignment and delivery across multiple business units—partnering with teams spanning Growth Strategy, Product, Engineering, Marketing, Content Distribution, and more—to accelerate subscriber and revenue growth. You’ll oversee end-to-end program management, including planning, stakeholder alignment, milestone tracking, and risk mitigation, while delivering executive-level communications and ensuring seamless execution from launch through post-launch operations. The ideal candidate brings 8+ years of experience managing complex, cross-functional initiatives within media, technology, or product-driven organizations, along with strong leadership, communication, and stakeholder management skills in fast-paced, evolving environments. This role offers a salary range of $170,000–$220,000, plus bonus and long-term incentives, along with comprehensive benefits.

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