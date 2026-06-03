SoundCloud is seeking an Executive Business Partner & Assistant to the CEO to serve as a trusted partner within the Office of the CEO, based in New York, NY (hybrid). In this highly visible role, you will work closely with the CEO and Chief of Staff to help drive strategic priorities, manage executive operations, coordinate complex scheduling and travel, oversee board meeting logistics, and support cross-functional initiatives across the organization. You will be responsible for preparing meeting materials, tracking action items, managing stakeholder communications, and ensuring the CEO’s time is aligned with the company’s most important objectives. The ideal candidate brings 8+ years of experience supporting C-suite executives, exceptional organizational and communication skills, strong business acumen, and the ability to handle highly confidential information with discretion. This role offers a salary range of $140,000–$150,000, along with a comprehensive benefits package and additional perks.

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For more information please visit the SoundCloud careers page here