Crunchyroll is seeking a Vice President, Global People Enablement to lead the transformation of its global People Operations, Total Rewards, and HR Technology functions, based in Los Angeles, CA (hybrid). In this role, you will oversee the strategy, implementation, and optimization of scalable global HR systems and operations—partnering cross-functionally with Finance, IT, Legal, and executive leadership to improve employee experience, operational efficiency, and organizational effectiveness across the company. You’ll lead enterprise-wide HR technology initiatives, including Workday strategy and automation efforts, while driving governance, payroll operations, compensation infrastructure, and AI-forward process improvements across a global workforce. The ideal candidate brings 15+ years of leadership experience across HR operations and technology, deep expertise in Workday and global HR systems, and a proven track record managing large-scale transformation initiatives within complex organizations. This role offers a salary range of $240,800–$301,000 plus bonus potential and comprehensive benefits.

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For more information, please visit the Crunchyroll careers page here