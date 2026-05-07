Dentsu is seeking an Associate Director, Social Marketing & Strategy to lead the development and execution of social media marketing strategies for a variety of clients, based in New York, NY (hybrid). In this role, you will oversee Social Media Strategists and Managers while driving social-first campaign strategy, creative innovation, and cross-functional collaboration across content, influencer, and creative teams. You’ll serve as a strategic partner to clients, helping shape culturally relevant and performance-driven social campaigns, while also mentoring junior team members and elevating overall work quality across accounts. The ideal candidate brings 7–9 years of experience in social marketing or strategy, preferably within an agency environment, along with deep expertise in social platforms, analytics, client leadership, and integrated campaign development. This role offers a salary range of $94,875–$130,000, along with comprehensive benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid parental leave, and flexible PTO.