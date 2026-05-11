Activision is seeking a Sr. Manager, Learning and Performance Business Partner to lead talent development and organizational performance initiatives across the company, based in the United States. In this role, you will partner closely with HR leaders, executives, and cross-functional teams to design and implement learning strategies, leadership development programs, and performance management initiatives that support employee growth and business outcomes. You’ll consult with stakeholders on talent development needs, drive capability-building programs, leverage performance data and insights, and help foster a high-performance culture across the organization. The ideal candidate brings strong experience in learning & development, talent management, organizational effectiveness, or HR business partnership roles, along with excellent stakeholder management, facilitation, and strategic consulting skills in fast-paced environments. This role offers competitive compensation, bonus eligibility, equity opportunities, and comprehensive benefits.

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