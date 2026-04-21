Google is seeking a Head of Video, Large Customer Sales to lead its video advertising strategy and sales organization across key markets, with locations including Chicago, Illinois; Atlanta, Georgia; New York, New York; Los Angeles, California; San Francisco, California; and Washington, D.C. In this role, you’ll lead and mentor a team of video specialists, driving business growth through YouTube and Google’s full suite of video and advertising solutions, while partnering with senior sales leadership and cross-functional teams to set strategy and execute against key objectives. You’ll build and manage C-level client relationships, develop sales pipelines and forecasts, and leverage data insights to shape client strategies and deliver measurable outcomes. Additionally, you’ll act as an industry thought leader, helping major brands and agencies navigate the evolving digital and video landscape, including CTV, programmatic, and social video. The ideal candidate brings 15+ years of experience in advertising sales, digital marketing, consulting, or media, along with strong leadership experience, deep knowledge of video and programmatic ecosystems, and a proven ability to drive results in complex, high-growth environments. This role offers a salary range of $179,000–$249,000, plus bonus, equity, and comprehensive benefits.

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