Amazon (Twitch) is seeking a Head of US GTM, Twitch Ads to lead go-to-market strategy and execution for its advertising business, based in Santa Monica, California or New York, New York. In this role, you’ll define and drive the U.S. go-to-market vision, positioning, pricing, and packaging for Twitch’s advertising solutions, working cross-functionally with sales, product, sponsorships, and marketing teams to accelerate adoption and revenue growth. You’ll oversee end-to-end GTM strategy, including advertiser engagement, sales enablement, and Agency Upfronts, while shaping product direction by translating advertiser feedback into actionable insights and roadmap priorities. Additionally, you’ll lead and develop a team of GTM leaders, customize strategies across verticals, and position Twitch as a premium, differentiated offering within Amazon’s broader video advertising ecosystem. The ideal candidate brings 10+ years of experience in advertising, media sales, or marketing strategy, a strong track record of leading large teams and driving growth, and deep expertise in video, digital advertising, and agency relationships. This role offers a salary range of $193,700–$288,200, plus bonus, equity, and comprehensive benefits.

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