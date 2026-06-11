United Talent Agency (UTA) is seeking a Director, Entertainment Marketing (NextGen Marketing) to join its team in Los Angeles, CA (onsite). In this role, you will oversee 2–3 key NextGen client accounts, serving as a trusted strategic advisor while leading brand strategy, partnership development, influencer and talent collaborations, and social-first marketing campaigns designed to connect brands with Gen Z audiences. You’ll drive strategic decision-making, presentation development, talent negotiations, client relationship management, and account growth initiatives, while mentoring junior team members and helping expand UTA’s marketing services across existing accounts. The ideal candidate brings 7+ years of experience in client service at a creative, talent, influencer, or marketing agency, 5+ years of team management experience, expertise in social-first and influencer marketing campaigns, strong negotiation skills, and a deep understanding of youth culture, entertainment, and emerging marketing trends. This role offers a salary range of $150,000–$175,000, along with comprehensive benefits and the opportunity to work at one of the entertainment industry’s leading global agencies.

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