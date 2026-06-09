Sony Interactive Entertainment (PlayStation) is seeking a Senior Finance Business Partner – Marketing to join its team in San Mateo, CA. In this role, you will serve as a senior finance partner to Global Marketing, overseeing marketing investments, revenue performance, budget allocation decisions, and ROI analysis across the PlayStation business. You will lead marketing spend reporting, develop and standardize KPI frameworks, support long-range planning, evaluate campaign effectiveness, and provide strategic financial insights to guide investment decisions across global and studio marketing teams. The ideal candidate will bring 6+ years of relevant experience in Commercial Finance (FP&A), strong business partnering experience with sales and marketing organizations, advanced financial modeling and analytical skills, and experience supporting senior stakeholders in a global entertainment, gaming, media, or technology environment. This role offers a salary range of $129,600–$194,200, plus bonus eligibility and a comprehensive benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) matching, paid time off, wellness programs, and employee discounts.

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