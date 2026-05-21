Rockstar Games is seeking a Strategy Operations Associate to join its Strategy Operations team in New York, NY. In this role, you will help shape how Rockstar’s Publishing teams make strategic decisions, assess performance outcomes, and identify new opportunities across the lifecycle of its titles. You will collaborate with teams across Live Services, Marketing, Corporate Development, Research & Analytics, and Publishing to support roadmap planning, feature prioritization, business analysis, and strategic reporting. Responsibilities include synthesizing data and insights from multiple sources, monitoring trends across gaming, entertainment, media, and technology, translating organizational goals into measurable plans, supporting long-term strategic projects, and preparing reports and presentations for senior stakeholders that evaluate performance and business impact. The ideal candidate will have 2+ years of experience in strategy, consulting, research, analytics, or similar roles, along with strong analytical, communication, and problem-solving skills. Candidates should also have familiarity with gaming industry business models such as subscriptions, free-to-play, and season passes, as well as proficiency in Excel, Google Sheets, Tableau, and PowerPoint. Rockstar is also seeking someone who is highly engaged with gaming and up to date on major console, PC, and mobile releases. This is a full-time, in-office role based in Downtown Manhattan and offers a salary range of $75,500–$111,000 annually, plus bonus and/or equity opportunities and comprehensive benefits.

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