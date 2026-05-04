Spotify is seeking a Lead Producer, Audiobook Production to oversee end-to-end audiobook production as the company continues to expand its presence in spoken-word content. In this role, you will manage the full production lifecycle—from acquisition through recording, editing, and final delivery—while partnering with publishers, narrators, studios, and internal teams to ensure high-quality audio experiences at scale. You’ll be responsible for managing budgets, timelines, and workflows, maintaining production standards, and identifying opportunities to optimize and scale output across Spotify’s growing audiobook catalog. The ideal candidate brings strong experience in audio or audiobook production, deep knowledge of recording and post-production processes, and the ability to manage multiple projects in a fast-paced, cross-functional environment, along with a passion for storytelling and digital media.

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For more information, please visit the Spotify careers page here