Warner Music Group is seeking a VP, Marketing Strategy (Rock, Alternative, & Country) to lead high-level marketing strategy and campaign execution for a diverse roster of artists based in Los Angeles, CA. In this role, you will serve as the chief strategist behind artist development and global campaign positioning, collaborating cross-functionally with Digital, Sync, Radio, Publicity, Touring, and Creative Services teams to drive consumption, audience growth, and cultural impact. Responsibilities include developing integrated marketing plans, analyzing fan data and audience growth strategies, managing global campaign budgets, securing strategic partnerships across lifestyle and entertainment sectors, and acting as the primary liaison between artists, management, and the label. The ideal candidate brings 8+ years of senior-level marketing experience within major record labels, specifically across Rock, Alternative, or Country genres, along with strong leadership, strategic thinking, data analysis, and artist relations expertise. This role requires a minimum of four days per week onsite and offers a salary range of $150,000–$175,000 annually.

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