STARZ is seeking a VP, Social & Audience Growth to lead social media strategy, audience development, and fan engagement initiatives across the company’s streaming and entertainment portfolio, based in Santa Monica, CA. In this role, you will oversee the development and execution of social-first marketing campaigns designed to drive audience growth, engagement, and subscriber acquisition across STARZ’s original programming and brand channels. You’ll collaborate cross-functionally with teams spanning Marketing, Creative, Publicity, Content, Analytics, and Partnerships to shape social storytelling strategies, optimize performance across platforms, and strengthen audience connection through data-driven insights and cultural relevance. The ideal candidate brings extensive experience leading social and audience growth strategies within entertainment, streaming, media, or consumer brands, along with deep expertise in platform trends, content strategy, performance analytics, and team leadership in fast-paced environments. This role offers a competitive executive compensation package along with bonus eligibility and comprehensive benefits.

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For more information please visit the Starz careers page here