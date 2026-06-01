A24 is seeking a Film Production Finance Executive to join its production team in New York, NY. In this role, you will oversee all aspects of production finance from development through post-production, partnering closely with Production, Post, Creative, Corporate Finance, Accounting, and Business & Legal Affairs teams. Responsibilities include managing production finance infrastructure, coordinating with production accounting teams, overseeing on-set accounting operations, administering production cash flow and payment schedules, supervising audits and tax credit processes, onboarding production accountants, and ensuring compliance with A24’s financial procedures throughout the lifecycle of film and television projects. The ideal candidate holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Business, or a related field and brings 5+ years of experience in production finance, production accounting, or a related role, along with strong project management, accounting, and cross-functional collaboration skills. This position offers a salary range of $146,058–$150,000 annually, plus performance bonus eligibility, equity participation, healthcare benefits, and additional employee benefits.

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For more information, please visit the A24 careers page here