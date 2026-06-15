Paramount Pictures is seeking a Director, Strategy and Insights to help shape the strategy behind its film slate, based in Los Angeles, CA (on-site). In this role, you will serve as a key voice of the audience, translating consumer research, market insights, and data into actionable strategies that influence how films are developed, marketed, and launched. You’ll lead qualitative and quantitative research initiatives, manage research planning and vendor relationships, assess audience opportunities and challenges for upcoming releases, and present insights to marketing and senior leadership teams across the studio. The ideal candidate brings 6+ years of marketing research experience, strong analytical and storytelling abilities, excellent presentation skills, project management experience, and a passion for entertainment and the evolving film landscape. This role offers a salary range of $120,000–$130,000, plus bonus eligibility, comprehensive benefits, 401(k), paid time off, and additional employee programs

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