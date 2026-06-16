Twitch is seeking a VP of Product, Commerce to lead the strategic vision and execution for its Commerce product organization, based in San Francisco, CA. In this role, you will drive product strategy and roadmap development for Twitch’s monetization ecosystem, overseeing products including Subscriptions, Gifted Subs, Bits, and Turbo while creating new opportunities across virtual goods, digital commerce, and creator monetization. You’ll partner with executive leadership and cross-functional teams across Engineering, Design, Data Science, Marketing, Creator Development, Legal, and Finance to expand revenue opportunities, improve creator and viewer experiences, and build scalable global commerce solutions. The ideal candidate brings 12+ years of product management experience, including 5+ years leading monetization or commerce products, with a proven track record scaling direct-to-creator platforms, leading large product organizations, and driving data-informed decision-making within consumer technology environments. This role offers a salary range of $237,500–$350,000 annually, plus potential equity, sign-on payments, and comprehensive benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), parental leave, flexible PTO, and employee discounts.

View the job listing here

For more information please visit the Twitch careers page here