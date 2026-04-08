Electronic Arts is seeking a Senior Manager, Business Development to lead strategic partnerships and licensing initiatives across its global portfolio of games and products. In this role, you’ll drive the acquisition and licensing of third-party IP, negotiate and execute complex commercial deals, and manage relationships with partners across entertainment, consumer products, and digital media. Reporting to senior leadership, you’ll develop and implement strategies that enhance EA’s franchises through external collaborations, while working cross-functionally with legal, marketing, and product teams in a highly matrixed organization. The ideal candidate brings 6+ years of experience in business development, licensing, or business affairs, a strong track record of deal-making, and deep familiarity with the gaming, entertainment, or digital media landscape.

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For more information, please visit Electronic Arts’ careers page here