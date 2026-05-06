Patreon is seeking a Product Manager, Payments Experience to lead the strategy and execution of its core payments ecosystem, based in New York, NY or San Francisco, CA (hybrid). In this role, you will own the end-to-end payments experience for both creators and fans—spanning pay-ins, payouts, billing, and membership management—while partnering closely with engineering, design, and go-to-market teams to deliver seamless, scalable product solutions. You’ll define product vision and roadmap, drive execution from discovery through launch, and optimize systems that power Patreon’s core business, helping establish the platform as the most trusted direct-to-creator payments provider. The ideal candidate brings 5+ years of product management experience, strong expertise in consumer payments or fintech, and a proven ability to balance user insights with data-driven decision-making in complex product environments. This role offers a salary range of $196,000–$294,000 plus equity and comprehensive benefits.

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For more information, please visit the Patreon careers page here