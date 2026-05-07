Amazon Prime Video is seeking a Senior Technical Program Manager for its Prime Video Experience Team to help shape the future of streaming entertainment through large-scale playback and video technology initiatives. In this role, you will lead high-impact technical programs that improve how millions of customers worldwide experience live events, movies, and TV content across mobile, web, and connected devices. You’ll partner closely with engineering, product, and business teams across Amazon and AWS to drive strategic roadmap execution, launch scalable video services and features, and solve complex technical challenges related to playback technology, distributed cloud systems, and customer experience. The ideal candidate brings 5+ years of technical program or product management experience, experience working directly with software engineering teams, strong technical fluency in large-scale systems, and the ability to influence stakeholders across highly cross-functional environments. This role is based in Seattle, WA, with compensation ranging from approximately $133,900–$231,400 depending on location and experience, plus equity, sign-on compensation, and comprehensive benefits.

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