Amazon is seeking a Finance Manager to join its Prime Video team, playing a key role in shaping financial strategy and driving data-informed decision-making across its global streaming business. In this role, you’ll develop financial models, lead forecasting and budgeting processes, and translate complex data into actionable insights that influence business and product decisions. You’ll partner closely with cross-functional teams including Product, Content, and Business leadership to evaluate performance, optimize processes, and support strategic initiatives across Prime Video’s rapidly evolving entertainment ecosystem. The ideal candidate brings 5+ years of experience in finance or a related analytical field, strong financial modeling and data analysis skills, and the ability to communicate insights clearly to senior stakeholders in a fast-paced, high-impact environment. This role offers a base salary range of approximately $95,400–$163,200, plus bonus, equity, and comprehensive benefits.

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