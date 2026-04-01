Comcast is seeking a Human Resources Manager to support its U.S. Commercial Organization within Comcast Advertising, partnering closely with business leaders to drive people strategy, employee engagement, and organizational effectiveness. Based in New York, NY, this role provides full-spectrum HR support across the employee lifecycle, including performance management, talent development, workforce planning, and employee relations, while leveraging data and analytics to inform decision-making and identify organizational trends. You’ll act as a trusted advisor to leadership, coach managers on HR policies and best practices, and collaborate with Centers of Excellence across compensation, benefits, and learning to deliver integrated HR solutions. The ideal candidate brings 5+ years of HR experience, strong analytical and communication skills, and a proven ability to operate in a fast-paced, matrixed environment. This role offers a competitive base salary range of $120,034–$180,051, plus bonus eligibility and comprehensive benefits.

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