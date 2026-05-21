Crunchyroll is seeking a Director, SVOD & Membership Strategy to join its COO organization in Los Angeles, CA (hybrid). In this role, you will lead the long-term strategic direction for Crunchyroll’s SVOD and Membership businesses, helping shape how the company acquires, engages, retains, and monetizes its global fanbase through subscription and membership experiences. You will partner cross-functionally with Product, Growth, Finance, Analytics, regional teams, and adjacent business units to drive subscriber growth, improve member value, and develop the future roadmap for Crunchyroll’s global membership ecosystem. Responsibilities include leading annual and quarterly planning, developing multi-year subscriber growth strategies, conducting deep analysis around retention, pricing, engagement, and regional performance, guiding long-range forecasting and investment decisions, evaluating new business models and partnerships, and overseeing the evolution of Crunchyroll’s membership offerings, tiering, pricing, and fan value propositions. The ideal candidate will have 12+ years of experience in strategy consulting and/or corporate strategy within media, technology, consumer platforms, or subscription businesses, along with deep expertise in global DTC subscription models, subscriber growth, retention, pricing, forecasting, lifecycle management, and LTV optimization. Candidates should also bring 5+ years of leadership experience, exceptional analytical and executive communication skills, and the ability to influence across highly cross-functional organizations. This role offers a salary range of $196,000–$230,000 annually, plus performance bonuses, equity opportunities, and comprehensive benefits.

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For more information please visit the Crunchyroll careers page here