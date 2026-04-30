YouTube is seeking a Managing Director, Enterprise Partnerships to lead strategy and execution across its Americas enterprise partner ecosystem, with locations in New York, Los Angeles, or San Bruno. In this senior leadership role, you will oversee a complex portfolio of partners—including influencer marketing agencies, talent agencies, creator service providers, gaming publishers, and podcast networks—while building deep, trust-based relationships with C-level executives. You’ll act as a key external advocate for the platform, helping bridge brands and creators to accelerate growth across the creator economy, while also partnering internally with Product, Go-To-Market, and Policy teams to shape future roadmap decisions. The ideal candidate brings 20+ years of experience in tech, media, or B2B platforms, along with a strong track record of leading large teams and driving strategic partnerships at scale, as well as a deep understanding of social commerce, digital media, and emerging creator trends. This role offers a salary range of $320,000–$445,000, plus bonus, equity, and comprehensive benefits.

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