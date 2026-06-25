Amazon Games is seeking a Head of Media, Amazon Gaming – Luna to lead global media strategy, planning, and investment across Amazon’s gaming portfolio, including Amazon Games Studios, Prime Gaming, and Luna, based in Culver City, CA, New York, NY, or Seattle, WA. In this role, you will own the full media ecosystem, including long-term media planning, budget allocation, campaign optimization, agency partnerships, and performance measurement to drive player acquisition, brand awareness, and business growth. You’ll develop media investment frameworks, oversee paid media strategies across channels, leverage Amazon’s advertising technology and data capabilities, and establish measurement and attribution models that connect media investments to business outcomes. The ideal candidate brings 10+ years of professional marketing experience, with proven expertise in media strategy, digital advertising, performance marketing, team leadership, and cross-functional collaboration, along with experience in gaming, entertainment, streaming, or related industries. This role offers a salary range of $156,100–$211,200 annually in Culver City/Seattle and $171,800–$232,400 annually in New York, plus sign-on payments, restricted stock units (RSUs), comprehensive health benefits, 401(k) matching, paid time off, and additional Amazon benefits.

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