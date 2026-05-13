Warner Bros. Discovery is seeking a Director, International Marketing – Latin America to lead regional social, digital, and influencer marketing strategy for theatrical film releases across Latin America, based in Burbank, California (hybrid). In this role, you will oversee regional digital publicity campaigns, manage agency and influencer partnerships, and serve as the primary liaison between LATAM territories, Home Office teams, and external partners to ensure strategic alignment across markets. Responsibilities include leading regional social media strategy, influencer activations, campaign analytics, content localization, paid social creative execution, and digital coverage for premieres, talent tours, and experiential events throughout the region. The ideal candidate will bring 8+ years of experience in digital, publicity, or international marketing roles, strong expertise in social media and influencer strategy, experience working across global markets, and native-level fluency in Spanish, with Portuguese preferred. This role offers a salary range of $98,000–$182,000 plus bonus opportunities and comprehensive benefits.

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For more information, please visit the Warner Bros. Discovery careers page here