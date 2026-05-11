Snap Inc. is seeking an Associate General Counsel, Advertising & Marketing to join its Legal & Policy team in Los Angeles or New York. In this role, you will support Snap’s Sales and Ad Review teams by structuring, drafting, negotiating, and advising on a wide range of commercial agreements and advertising-related legal matters, including ad sales agreements, marketing and consumer regulations, ad tech, data processing, online platform terms, and partner/vendor contracts. You will also provide strategic legal guidance on advertising policies, collaborate cross-functionally across the company, manage multiple complex matters simultaneously, and help develop policies and compliance practices in a fast-paced technology environment. The ideal candidate will have a J.D. degree, active U.S. bar membership, 8+ years of relevant in-house or law firm experience, and strong expertise in digital advertising, marketing law, consumer regulation, and commercial transactions. This role follows Snap’s “default together” policy requiring 4+ days per week in-office and offers a salary range of $276,000–$414,000 plus equity in the form of RSUs and comprehensive benefits.

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For more information, please visit the Snapchat careers page here