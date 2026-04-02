Patreon is seeking a Chief of Staff, EPD to drive strategic go-to-market execution and operational excellence across its creator platform, supporting growth initiatives that empower creators to build sustainable businesses. In this role, you’ll partner with cross-functional teams across Product, Marketing, Sales, and Data to develop scalable processes, optimize performance metrics, and execute strategic initiatives that improve user acquisition, retention, and monetization. You’ll analyze business performance, identify opportunities for efficiency, and help align teams around key priorities in a rapidly evolving creator economy. The ideal candidate brings strong experience in strategy, operations, or GTM roles, exceptional analytical and communication skills, and a passion for supporting creators and digital communities.

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For more information, please visit Patreon’s careers page here