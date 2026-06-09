Warner Bros. Discovery is seeking a Senior Product Manager, Advertising Data Platforms & Compliance to join its team, based in New York, NY. In this role, you will lead the strategy and execution of advertising data products and compliance capabilities that support WBD’s global advertising business. You will partner closely with Engineering, Data, Privacy, Legal, Product, and Ad Sales teams to develop scalable solutions that enable responsible data collection, governance, consent management, privacy compliance, and advertising measurement across WBD’s streaming and digital platforms. The ideal candidate brings significant experience in product management, advertising technology, data platforms, privacy regulations, and compliance frameworks, along with a strong ability to translate complex business and regulatory requirements into scalable product solutions. This role offers the opportunity to help shape the future of data governance and advertising technology for one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. This role offers a salary range of $119,000–$221,000, plus eligibility for annual bonuses, long-term incentives, and a comprehensive benefits package.

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For more information please visit the Warner Bros. Discovery careers page here