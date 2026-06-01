Roblox is seeking a Director of Business Development, Payments to lead the company’s next-generation payments strategy based in San Mateo, CA. In this role, you will spearhead the 0-to-1 buildout of a new payments division, overseeing global payment partnerships, payment orchestration initiatives, creator payout modernization, and international expansion efforts. You’ll negotiate and manage relationships with major payment processors and financial institutions, drive the transition to a multi-partner payment ecosystem, optimize transaction costs, and help build a scalable financial platform that supports Roblox’s growing global creator economy. The position requires close collaboration with Engineering, Legal, Finance, Privacy, and Product teams to execute complex payment infrastructure initiatives while ensuring regulatory compliance and commercial success. The ideal candidate brings 10+ years of business development experience within digital payments, fintech, consumer financial services, or digital wallets, along with deep expertise in payment networks, KYC/AML compliance, global payments strategy, complex negotiations, and cross-functional leadership. This role offers a salary range of $276,310–$310,810 annually, plus equity, bonus eligibility, and comprehensive benefits.

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