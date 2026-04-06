Yahoo is seeking a Sales Director, Entertainment Vertical to drive revenue growth and strategic advertising partnerships across its premium media and advertising ecosystem. In this role, you’ll develop and execute sales strategies, build and manage a robust pipeline of agency and brand clients, and serve as a trusted advisor by delivering customized, data-driven marketing solutions leveraging Yahoo’s sponsorship and media offerings. You’ll collaborate cross-functionally with product, marketing, and operations teams to align on client needs, optimize campaign performance, and contribute to broader go-to-market strategy, while staying ahead of industry trends and emerging technologies such as AI-driven advertising solutions. The ideal candidate brings a proven track record in digital advertising sales, deep knowledge of premium display and sponsorship offerings, and strong communication, analytical, and negotiation skills, with the ability to exceed revenue targets in a fast-paced environment. This role offers a competitive compensation range of $217,905–$473,710, plus potential bonus or commission and comprehensive benefits.

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