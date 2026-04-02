Samsung is seeking a Senior Director of Content & Development (TV Plus) to lead content strategy and development for its FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) platform, based in Los Angeles, CA. In this role, you’ll oversee U.S. and Canada content initiatives, develop first-to-market programming experiences, and manage content budgets while driving growth across Samsung TV Plus’s expansive global distribution network. You’ll collaborate with internal stakeholders and external partners to source, develop, and launch compelling content offerings that enhance user engagement across millions of devices. The ideal candidate brings extensive experience in content development, streaming, or digital media, along with strong leadership and strategic planning capabilities in a rapidly evolving entertainment landscape.

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For more information, please visit Samsung’s careers page here