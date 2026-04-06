The Recording Academy is seeking a Programs & Production Manager, National Member Engagement to lead the development and execution of high-impact programs and events that support its nationwide membership, including GRAMMY Week initiatives. In this role, you’ll oversee end-to-end production across national and chapter-based programming, manage large-scale events such as the Entertainment Law Initiative Luncheon, and coordinate cross-functional efforts spanning marketing, content, partnerships, and community engagement. You’ll work closely with internal stakeholders and external vendors to ensure seamless execution across both live and virtual events, while also managing timelines, budgets, staffing, and post-event analysis. The ideal candidate brings 4+ years of event production and project management experience, strong organizational and communication skills, and expertise in live and virtual event execution, with the ability to manage multiple stakeholders and deliver high-quality experiences at scale. This role offers a salary range of $64,400–$70,800, plus comprehensive benefits including healthcare, 401(k) matching, and paid time off.

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