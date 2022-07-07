Venture Beat reports: “Clash of Clans maker Supercell has increased its stake in Space Ape Games to 75% by investing another $37 million in the game studio. London-based Space Ape Games is in an expansion mode and it makes titles like the mobile rhythm game Beatstar, as well as past titles like Rival Kingdoms and Transformers: Earth Wars. Supercell, which is majority owned by Tencent, invested $56.6 million in Space Ape Games in 2017 for a 62.6% stake.”

