Deadline reports: “Lionsgate has appointed IMG as its new and exclusive global agency for consumer products. In a multi-year agreement, IMG will work with Lionsgate to develop and expand strategic, multi-category consumer product programs for its blockbuster feature film franchises, including upcoming installments of John Wick, The Hunger Games, Dirty Dancing, Expendables, and TV library including Mad Men, Power, Orange is the New Black and Weeds.”

