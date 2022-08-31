SHARE

Games Industry Biz reports: “Sony Interactive Entertainment and Sixjoy Hong Kong, a subsidiary of Tencent, have acquired new shares in Japanese studio FromSoftware by way of a third party allotment. In a document shared by FromSoftware’s parent company Kadowaka Corporation, as spotted by VGC, Sixjoy has bought 16.25% of shares in the Dark Souls developer, while Sony has taken a 14.09% stake. Kadowaka will retain the remaining 69.66% of shares. In the notice, the firm stated it “recognises the enhancement of capabilities for the creation, development and deployment of game IP as one of the Group’s highest priorities.'”

