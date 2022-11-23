Engadget reports: “Netflix’s new in-house game teams may be particularly ambitious. The company has posted a job listing for a director in Los Angeles who would lead work on a “brand-new AAA PC game” — this is not just another mobile title. While many details remain unknown, the new hire will ideally have experience with first- and third-person shooters, constantly evolving “live service” games (think Destiny 2) and quickly prototyping in Unreal Engine. The perfect candidate would also be comfortable with both cooperative and competitive multiplayer, and create a game world “worthy” of a Netflix show. The streaming service emphasizes that the game director won’t be held back by the “design constraints” of monetization.”

