TechCrunch reports: “Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference had a sizable focus on AI. Apple unveiled its generative AI offering, Apple Intelligence, which will be available in iOS later this year. iOS 18 will have a number of new features, including the ability to schedule text messages and customize your home screen, major upgrades to Siri — including ChatGPT integration — and AI-generated emojis. If you missed it, we put together a handy recap of everything Apple announced.”

