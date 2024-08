TechCrunch reports: “AltStore PAL, an app that takes advantage of the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) to bring a third-party app store to EU users, is now available for free, thanks to Epic Games. The app maker announced via social media posts on Wednesday it’s the latest recipient of a “MegaGrant” monetary award from Fortnite maker Epic Games, which will allow it to cover Apple’s Core Technology fee going forward, as well as make AltStore PAL free to users, no more subscription required.”

Read More