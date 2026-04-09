Warner Music Group is hiring a Manager, Licensing Administration to support its Global Sync team, overseeing the execution and administration of synchronization licenses across film, TV, advertising, gaming, and new media. Based in Los Angeles, this role is responsible for managing complex licensing agreements from negotiation through final processing, ensuring accurate contract terms, fees, and invoicing, and serving as a key liaison between creative, legal, and external partners. You’ll review and interpret agreements, coordinate with Business Affairs and Legal teams, and ensure timely execution of licenses while maintaining compliance and operational efficiency. The ideal candidate brings strong contract administration experience, attention to detail, and the ability to manage multiple high-priority projects in a fast-paced music and entertainment environment.

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For more information, please visit Warner Music Group’s careers page here